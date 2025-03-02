https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145002SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a minimalist, sunlit room with large windows and wooden floors, capturing a serene and open atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare