https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145003SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a minimalist, empty room with large windows, light wood flooring, and white walls, capturing a serene, open atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare