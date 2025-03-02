https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145015SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with vibrant, flowing colors in a close-up angle, creating a dynamic and immersive visual experience. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare