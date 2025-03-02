https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145020SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a serene yoga studio with sunlight streaming through large windows, capturing a peaceful ambiance for a calming video setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare