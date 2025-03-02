https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145339SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a modern, stylish restaurant interior with warm lighting, wooden furniture, and large windows creating an inviting atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare