https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145340SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video captures a modern, cozy cafe with warm lighting, wooden tables, and large windows, creating an inviting atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare