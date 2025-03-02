https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145406SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, eye-level shot of elegant red velvet curtains, evoking a theatrical or cinematic video atmosphere, suggesting a dramatic reveal. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 867.24 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare