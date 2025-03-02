https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145449SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A woman in a store browsing shelves of neatly arranged products. Captured from behind at eye level, the video conveys a minimalist, natural style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare