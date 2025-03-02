rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145701
Save
Video Info
0:13
30 FPS
H.264

Detail from Furisode with a Myriad of Flying Cranes (1910–1920) brought to life with our creative video remix.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2824 px | MOV | 42.5 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1884 px | MOV | 19.37 MB
  • SD
    480 x 628 px | MP4 | 3.94 MB
  • GIF
    368 x 480 px | GIF | 9.04 MB

View personal and business license