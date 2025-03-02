rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17145741
Save
Video Info
0:13
30 FPS
H.264

Detail from Alphonse Maria Mucha's Zodiaque or La Plume (ca. 1896–1897) brought to life with our creative video remix.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2956 px | MOV | 53.72 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1972 px | MOV | 22.83 MB
  • SD
    480 x 658 px | MP4 | 2.62 MB
  • GIF
    351 x 480 px | GIF | 10.66 MB

View personal and business license