0:34
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up crop height static fixed video view of the cotton field as a motorized cotton picker passes from right to left showing the plants before and after harvesting at Schirmer family farm. Texas, United States - August 22, 2020.

Original public domain video from Flickr

  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 116.25 MB

