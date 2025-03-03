https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146115SaveSaveVideo Info0:3429.97 FPSH.264Close-up crop height static fixed video view of the cotton field as a motorized cotton picker passes from right to left showing the plants before and after harvesting at Schirmer family farm. Texas, United States - August 22, 2020.Original public domain video from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoVideoOriginal 1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 116.25 MBView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare