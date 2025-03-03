https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146143SaveSaveVideo Info1:15:0029.97 FPSH.264The Battle of Nuremberg. Vintage black and white footage of a five-day battle between the United States 7th Army and Nazi Germany during the last days of World War II. Nuremberg, Germany - 1945.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 3.49 GBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare