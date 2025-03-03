https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146146SaveSaveVideo Info1:5229.97 FPSH.264General Adolph Takes Over. Vintage black and white anti-Nazi parody propaganda. Film using 'Triumph of the Will' and 'The Lambeth Walk' tune to ridicule and make the Nazis look like wind up dolls - 1942.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 107.75 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare