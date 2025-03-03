https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146150SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A young boy speaks directly to the camera in a video, shot with a medium close-up angle, creating an engaging and personal connection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare