https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146151SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Professional interview video with a mid-shot angle, featuring a man in a suit against a soft gradient background, conveying a formal style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare