rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146156
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Mid-shot video of a man in a light shirt speaking against a neutral background, conveying a professional and engaging style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.08 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.67 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5 MB

View personal and business license