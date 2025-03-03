https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146166SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Portrait of a man in a casual shirt, captured from a front-facing angle. The style is minimalist, suitable for a professional video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare