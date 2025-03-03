rawpixel
1:13
30 FPS
H.264

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) installing subsurface drip irrigation (SDI) and center pivot irrigation systems at Schirmer Farms, near San Antonio color video. Developing a conservation plan to reduce water usage, and providing financial assistance in cost-sharing grants. Texas, United States - July 28, 2020.

Original public domain video from Flickr

Free for Personal and Business use
Public DomainU.S. Gov Works
  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 266.84 MB

