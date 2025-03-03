rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146189
Save
Video Info
0:31
29.97 FPS
H.264

Video of photovoltaic of solar panels supply nearly all the power for the event center at Rusty Tractor Vineyards, Little Rock. Arkansas, United States - April 8, 2024.

Original public domain video from Flickr

More
Free for Personal and Business use
Public DomainU.S. Gov Works
  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 151.38 MB

View license