https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146190SaveSaveVideo Info0:5230 FPSH.264Video of the rice harvest at 3S Ranch, near El Campo, a four-generation rice farming operation owned by the Schiurring Family. Texas, United States - July 24, 2020.Original public domain video from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoVideoOriginal 1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 193.05 MBView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare