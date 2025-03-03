https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146193SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A woman records a video with a selfie angle in a bustling shopping mall, capturing the lively atmosphere and bright store displays in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare