https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146196SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A woman smiles at the camera in a lively restaurant setting, captured from a close-up angle, resembling a vlog-style video recording.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare