https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146207SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video portrait of an elderly man with a thoughtful expression, highlighting facial details and textures from a side angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare