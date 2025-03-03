https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146213SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a child's face, capturing deep emotion. The angle focuses on the eyes, emphasizing an intimate and personal style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare