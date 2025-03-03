https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146216SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A joyful couple takes a selfie video at sunset, capturing vibrant skies and mountains. The close-up angle highlights their smiles and the scenic backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare