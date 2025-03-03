rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146220
Save
Video Info
0:51
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial view video of a motorized basket-type cotton picker harvesting a cotton at Schirmer family cotton field from bottom to top. Texas, United States - August 22, 2020.

Original public domain video from Flickr

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov Works
  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 289.52 MB

View license