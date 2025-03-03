rawpixel
Color video of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Meals to You program food box packing facility responded to the school closures due to COVID-19. Texas, United States - August, 2020.

Original public domain video from Flickr

