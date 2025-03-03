rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146361
Save
Video Info
0:59
24 FPS
H.264

Old mail coach at ford, the United States post office. Vintage black and white footage of horse-drawn vehicle or mail coach. Washington DC, United States - 1903.

Original public domain video from Library of Congress

More
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
  • Original
    1440 x 1080 px | MOV | 180.22 MB

View CC0 License