rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146499
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Animated scene of a girl at a desk, night cityscape visible. Overhead angle, cozy ambiance, reminiscent of a lo-fi video aesthetic.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.09 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.03 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.85 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.16 MB

View personal and business license