https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146502SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a hand writing with a pen on paper, with a shallow depth of field and bokeh lights in the background, creating a focused, intimate feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 927.39 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare