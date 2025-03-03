https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146507SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up side view of a futuristic humanoid robot with exposed circuits, glowing elements, and a sleek design, resembling a sci-fi video game character. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare