https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146524SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Vibrant portrait video of a smiling person with colorful hair and glasses, captured at eye level, exuding joy and creativity in a modern setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare