https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146525SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A cheerful woman in glasses smiles while working on a laptop. The video captures her from a side angle, highlighting a cozy, relaxed atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare