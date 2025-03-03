https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146544SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A worker climbs a wind turbine at sunset, captured from a side angle. The video highlights renewable energy and human effort in a serene landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare