rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146547
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

A futuristic video concept showing a digital handshake between a human and a virtual hand, captured from a side angle, symbolizing tech collaboration.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.25 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 878.05 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.26 MB

View personal and business license