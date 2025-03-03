https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146551SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a person with arms raised, embracing a sunrise over mountains. The wide-angle view highlights the vast, serene landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare