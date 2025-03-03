https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146554SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A worker in safety gear inspects machinery with a tablet. Side angle shot emphasizes focus and precision in an industrial setting video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare