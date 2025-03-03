https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146564SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A confident speaker addresses an audience in a corporate setting. The video captures her from a low angle, emphasizing her authority and engagement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare