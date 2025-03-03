rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146582
Save
Video Info
1:21:03
29.97 FPS
H.264

True Glory. General Eisenhower introduced this joint US/British Government film that surveyed the entire campaign in Western Europe from just before D-Day to the surrender. Germany - May, 1945.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 4.69 GB

View CC0 License