0:11
30 FPS
H.264

A dreamy, sunlit meadow with butterflies and sparkles, captured from a low-angle, evokes a magical, serene atmosphere, ideal for a nature video. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.52 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.67 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.76 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.25 MB

