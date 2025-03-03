https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146623SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A lively group discusses ideas around a laptop in a modern office. The video captures a close-up angle, highlighting collaboration and teamwork.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare