https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146776SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSProRes 444White snowflakes and bokeh lights animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 610.54 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.54 MB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare