https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146961SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a lit candle surrounded by autumn leaves. Captured from a low angle, emphasizing warmth and seasonal ambiance. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 490.49 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare