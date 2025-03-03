rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146966
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A dramatic low-angle shot of a metallic number 5 against a dark background, illuminated from above, creating a cinematic video effect.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 5.33 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.33 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.9 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.26 MB

View personal and business license