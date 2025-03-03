https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146966SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dramatic low-angle shot of a metallic number 5 against a dark background, illuminated from above, creating a cinematic video effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 5.33 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.9 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare