https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146974SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dramatic low-angle shot of a metallic number 5, illuminated by spotlights, creating a cinematic and futuristic video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare