https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146986SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A metallic number 5 illuminated by spotlights in a dark studio setting, captured from a low angle, creating a dramatic video intro effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare