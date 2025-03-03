https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146989SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A sleek, futuristic video concept with a 3D metallic '5' in a dimly lit room. Side angle highlights its reflective surface and shadow play.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare