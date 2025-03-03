https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146994SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video of an open book with pages turning, illuminated by candlelight. The background features a dreamy, starry night sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare