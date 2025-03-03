https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147002SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video concept with a low-angle view of a rock against a swirling, colorful vortex sky, creating a surreal, cosmic atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare