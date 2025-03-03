https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147014SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Cozy, intimate video scene with a low-angle view of an open book, lit by a candle and soft fairy lights, creating a warm, serene atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.12 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare